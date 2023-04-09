King Faisal has shocked fellow Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars to book a place in the semifinal spot of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

The ‘Insha’ Allah lads hosted the ‘Ogya’ lads who are the leaders of the Ghana Premier League at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese on Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinal clash.

However, Ignatius Osei-Fosu’s side after a 2-2 draw in regulation time shocked Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side 3-1 on penalty shootouts.

Stephen Adu Anokye broke the deadlock for Aduana Stars in the 42nd minute to end the first half 1-0 for the away side.

After recess, Abdul Latif converted a spot kick in the 47th minute to make it 1-1.

In the 75th minute, Frank Owusu scored to put Aduana ahead but three minutes later, Benjamin Bature equalized for the home side in the 78th minute.

After 90 minutes of action, the game ended 2-2 but King Faisal have made their way through to the semifinals following a 3-1 penalty shootout after extra time.

At the St. Martin’s Park in Daboase, Skyy FC defeated fellow Division One side, Ebusua Dwarfs in the final quarterfinal game.

However, Eric Antwi Konadu’s 4th-minute goal was enough for the home side to book their place in the semifinal spot.

The final four teams who have booked their spot in the semifinals are Dreams FC, Nsoatreman FC, King Faisal and Skyy FC.