Ejura Traditional Council stormed Kyenkyenkura, a farming community in the Ejura-Sekyedumasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region to sacrificed a white sheep to curse some residents in the community who accused the chief of taking their lands.

The comes after the farms claim over 1500 acres of agricultural land have already been taken away, and they have been told not to go there.

An affected resident indicated that, call from the Ejura Traditional Council ordered them not to farm on the remaining land.

Based on this backdrop, hundreds of subsistence farmers in Kyekyenkura likely to lose their livelihoods embark on a demonstration and called out the traditional authorities.

The angry farmers were said to have assaulted the chief in the community, Nana Agyenim Boateng for selling the lands.

To clear his name, the Ejura chief slaughtered a sheep and poured libation to the gods to deal with those peddling falsehood.

He also asked the gods to deal with five ringleaders who failed to honour an invitation to Ejura palace to settle the matter.