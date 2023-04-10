A UK-based woman is living in regret after taking a huge loan for her husband only to get dumped.

The wife, Mercy [pseudo name] on Adom TV‘s Okukuseku said she least expected her husband and father of her four children to repay her kindness with evil.

The distraught woman narrated that, her husband requested for financial support for a project he intended to undertake.

The doting wife who had saved up £20,000 from years of work, went for a loan of £30,000 and handed the lump sum of £50,000 to her husband.

According to Mercy, the project involved traveling so she was not worried about her husband’s long absence from home.

“After he traveled, he was calling me frequently for weeks until he stopped calling. When I managed to reach him, I heard a lady’s voice and children making noise at the background. I inquired and he said it was his auntie and her children” she stated.

Mercy said she kept living in darkness until she had a hint that, her husband traveled to Ghana for holidays with his Ghanaian wife and six children.

The teary woman said her husband used the £50,000 to fund his luxurious lifestyle in Ghana while she was back in the UK thinking about how to repay the bank loan.

To her utmost surprise, she said her husband returned to the UK with his Ghanaian wife and six children and dumped her.

Mercy said in spite of her hard work, she has been able to raise just £30,000 of the £50,000 loan and doubts she will be able to pay the £20,000 balance to the bank.