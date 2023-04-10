Celebrated man of God, Bishop Yaw Owusu Ansah has shared his trials and tribulations before he became born again.

Born into a Catholic home with very strict christian parents, his dream was to become a Roman father.

However, the man of God said his dream was cut short due to the desire of the flesh.

Bishop Owusu Ansah revealed that, at a tender age of 11, his peers pressured him into smoking ‘tampi’ [marijuana] which also made him a deviant.

Due to his waywardness, his father never supported the idea of he becoming a catholic priest.

The man of God explained that, his father feared he would disgrace the family with his immoral behavior at the parish.

But, Bishop Owusu Ansah said he stood his grounds and pursued his dream after he moved out of his parent’s home.

He quit the Catholic church and joined Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) where he became born again and got baptized.

He then joined Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International where he served diligently until his appointment as the Accra West Regional Overseer.

Bishop Owusu Ansah shared his inspiring story on Showtym with Andy Dosty on Adom TV.

Watch full interview below:





