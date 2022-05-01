Jubilation is ongoing in Heaven as Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniels announces his decision to quit smoking forever.

The talented singer who became addicted to drugs in a greater part of his 28 years gave up his addiction on his birthday.

In a live video, he said he owes the decision to his children and people who genuinely love him.

He destroyed a pack of cigarette as a sign he is indeed serious on quitting smoking.

According to him, smoking is “not cool; it is not a good thing. Trust me, it’s not”.

His somber mood while addressing the issue has affected his fans who commented on the video with crying emojis.

Following the birth of his twins last year, the singer revealed he will live a more responsible life, and his latest decision is believed to be in line with his vow.

He is praying for self control and endurance to help him win in the rather difficult battle.