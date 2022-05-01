President Akufo-Addo has appointed Kathleen Addy as the acting chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

She is being elevated from her role as the commission’s deputy chairperson in charge of finance and administration to fill the vacancy left by Josephine Nkrumah, who is departing after serving at the helm of the NCCE for a little over five years.

Madam Addy’s appointment as acting chairperson of the NCCE was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary of the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

“Pursuant to article 232 of the Constitution and section 4(a) of the National Commission for Civic Education Act, 1993 (Act 452).

“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you to act as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education, pending the receipt of the constitutionally required consultation with the Council of State.”

Madam Addy was first appointed to the NCCE in 2017 as deputy chairperson in charge of finance and administration.

She is a communication professional with over 20 years’ experience. She is also an activist with specific interest in women’s empowerment and good governance. Her professional experience before joining the NCCE includes stints with CDD-Ghana, the Afrobarometer Project and the Centre for Policy Analysis.

She holds an MA in Communication Studies and a BA in Arts (Psychology Major) both from the University of Ghana.

Madam Addy attended Achimota School for her GCE O-Level certificate and Holy Child College for her GCE A-Level certificate