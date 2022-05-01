Famed Nollywood actor, Melvin Oduah has survived a ghastly accident on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The actor made the announcement on social media with photos he took at the scene.

In one of the photos, the front part of his wine coloured salon car was completely mangled.

Melvin thanked Jesus for saving his life.

This is the second time the actor has been involved in a ghastly accident.

In May 2015, he escaped unscathed when his salon car somersaulted after he burst a tyre.

He and other passengers came out of the mangled car without any a scratch

The 34-year-old rose to fame after starring in the 8th season of Big Brother Africa reality show.