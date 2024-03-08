Nigerian music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel says he struggling to quit smoking.

According to him, all attempts to overcome the addiction has proven futile.

The Buga crooner made this revelation in an exchange with his followers on X platform recently.

When posed with the question, “Can you stop smoking Vado?” by a concerned fan, Kizz Daniel responded “Not that easy my bro. I’m trying”.

The conversation didn’t stop there. Another fan inquired “Can you stop drinking too?”.

Kizz Daniel candidly replied, “No I can’t… I can’t record sober. I love my family, but it can be boring sometimes.”

This revelation comes after the musician announced his intention to quit smoking following the birth of his twins in 2022.