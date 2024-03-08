Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maame Afia Akoto is mourning the death of former Finance Minister, John Kumah in a different way.

Though pained by his death, she is very happy Dr. Kumah’s sudden demise has not been blamed on his wife, Apostle Lillian Kumah.

“I am thankful that they are not blaming the death on his wife. One reason I’m convinced it’s the doing of the Lord is because I know Lillian and I know how prayerful she is” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Ms. Akoto said the late Deputy Finance Minister was a devoted family man who cherished his wife.

She also mentioned that, Dr. Kumah was a kind-hearted person who loved everyone, including members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who have been touched by his demise.

“He loved his wife, he adored her. John loved everyone, even the opposition NDC who was touched by his demise. It’s painful but who is to question God” the NPP woman added.

Late John Kumah was married to Apostle Lillian Kumah and they had six children together.

