It is a difficult moment for mother of late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah as several mourners throng their house to commiserate with the family over his death.

The grieving mother could not control her tears at the sight of people who wailed and called her late son’s name.

She broke down with tears as she was held by some sympathisers believed to be relatives.

The deceased who was also a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ejisu constituency passed on Thursday afternoon.

The late Ejisu MP had been unwell for some time.

His death has left many in shock and constituents are grappling to come to terms with his sudden demise.

At the age of 45, he passed away after a brief illness, leaving behind his wife and six children.

Watch scenes from the family house in the video above:

ALSO READ: