The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is mourning the death of Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he paid glowing tribute to late Dr. Kumah describing him as a dedicated member of the NPP and an integral part of the government until his untimely passing.

“A truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavors. Rest well John,” he posted.

John Kumah who has been the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region, is a lawyer and an entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in leadership, creativity, innovation, and resourcefulness in creating jobs and supporting youth development.

He was the first CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) where he successfully positioned the NEIP as the enabler of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana.

Before working for the government, Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm. He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In November 2020, John Ampontuah Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland. Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.

His rich educational background includes a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research in 2019 from the Nobel International Business School (NIBS). In 2009, he had an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

At the University of Ghana, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Law) LLB in 2011, and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013. He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

John Kumah’s death was reported in the afternoon of Thursday, March 7, 2024.

