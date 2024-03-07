The Finance Ministry is mourning the loss of its Deputy Minister, John Kumah, who passed away earlier today.

The Ejisu legislator and lawyer died at the age of 46.

In a brief Facebook post, the Ministry said the news left it with a heavy heart.

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our Deputy Minister for Finance and MP for Ejisu Constituency, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah. May he rest well in the Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children.

Dr Kumah served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he played a crucial role in positioning NEIP as a key player in Ghana’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Under his leadership, NEIP trained 7,000 startups in 2018 through the Presidential Business Support Programme and provided financial support to 1,350 beneficiaries.

Before his government role, Dr Kumah was a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm, and also established Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Kumah was recognized for his educational accomplishments, including a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland and a Masters in Applied Business Research.

He also held an Executive Masters’ degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Dr. Kumah’s academic journey began at the University of Ghana, where he earned Bachelor’s degrees in Economics with Philosophy and Law, followed by admission to the Ghana Bar in 2013.