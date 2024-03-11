The wife of the late Dr. John Kumah, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, has cautioned prophets and journalists against taking advantage of the death of her husband.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, she chastised the likes of Prophet Nigel Gaisie, and Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart) who is reported to have prophesied about an alleged poisoning of the Deputy Finance Minister.

Apostle Mrs. Kumah stated that although it was not an open secret that Dr Kumah was suffering from a terminal disease, Nigel Gaisie had knowledge of his health issues and deliberately prophesied about it on 31st December, 2023.

She said that Dr Kumah’s death is a painful moment for the family who are mourning the loss of their breadwinner and wish not to be taken advantage of.

The death of the Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, was announced on Thursday, March 7. The Member of Parliament for Ejisu died at age 45.

Asaase Radio reported that he was in an ambulance bound for Accra on Thursday with his wife when the doctor on board noticed his condition had worsened.

He was taken to the Suhum Government Hospital at about 11am so the medical team could stabilise him for his journey to Accra.

Dr Kumah was scheduled for a planned journey to Germany where he has been receiving treatment for his health challenge.

However, the Suhum Government Hospital’s efforts failed to keep him alive.

Following his death, there had been rumours he had been poisoned. But Apostle Lilian Kumah, putting an end to such rumours, revealed that her husband battled a terminal disease.

Apostle Lilian Kumah pointed out that John Kumah was diagnosed with a blood-related disease sometime in August 2023 in Germany when she accompanied her husband for a medical check-up.

She added that throughout all the medical check-ups of her husband in Germany and Ghana, not once did any of the medical doctors they encountered, ever mention the issue of poisoning in the blood vessels of her husband.

