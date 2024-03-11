The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has revealed that Unilever Ghana has decided to move its tea production operations to Nigeria, citing the ongoing economic challenges in Ghana.

He disclosed this on Monday, March 11, following President Akufo-Addo’s 2024 State of the Nation address presented to Parliament in February.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP noted that more companies may follow suit due to the country’s current economic downturn.

Expressing his concerns about the management of the country under the Akufo-Addo government, Dr Ato Forson emphasised that the business community’s relocation is alarming and should be a cause for worry among Ghanaians.

As a former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Ato Forson’s remarks underscore the growing apprehension about Ghana’s economic stability and its impact on local businesses.

“Again, Mr Speaker, Unilever Ghana, which has for a very long time been producing its famous Lipton tea in Ghana, has stopped its tea production here. Unilever has relocated its tea production to Nigeria.”

“We have lost jobs by exporting the Lipton tea production to Nigeria. This is bad news for Ghanaian employees.”

“Again, Mr Speaker, Unilever Ghana has not been able to commence its Pepsodent production in Ghana after President Akufo-Addo commissioned the plant, five years ago. This is as a result of the worsening business environment.”

