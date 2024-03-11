Scores of individuals including political figures from all divides have commiserated with the family and management of Kencity Media (Oman FM) at the one-week observation of broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye.

Credit: Oman FM Facebook page

The solemn ceremony of the man popularly known as Wofa KK came off on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the forecourt of Oman FM at Madina.

Credit: Oman FM Facebook page

Several high-profile dignitaries including Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Chairman; Stephen Ntim, National Organiser; Henry Nana Boakye, Independent Candidate, Alan Kyerematen, family and friends among others were all present at the solemn ceremony.

Credit: Oman FM Facebook page

Despite the grief, the ceremony also served as a form of reunion.

One week observation in remembrance of the late Mr. Martin Kwabena Kwakye.



He will dearly be missed. Rest well Wofa K.#MovementForChange #AlanVisits#JobsAndCashEconomy#Farewell pic.twitter.com/FmNh74eotO — Alan Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) March 10, 2024

Mr Kwakye died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The host of the political talk show – Boiling Point on Accra-based Oman FM is said to have lost consciousness at work on Wednesday morning.

Wofa KK was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but he had already passed away upon arrival due to vehicular traffic.

ALSO READ: