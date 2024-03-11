The soft side of tough-talking Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako popularly known Wontumi came to bare when he couldn’t hold back his tears after visiting late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah‘s family.

In a video which was gone viral on social media, Chairman Wontumi was captured in a very emotional state as he went around to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Wontumi too refuge in an elderly man who consoled him as tears flowed freely from hos ears.

Dr Kumah who was also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

He reportedly died while being transported from Kumasi to Accra for onward travel to Germany for medical attention.

The MP aged 45 left behind a wife and six children.

