A delegation from Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) has visited the family and management of Kencity Media (Oman FM) to offer their condolences following the passing of their broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye, also known as Wofa KK, in Accra.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Kwasi Twum, accompanied by several top managers and staff, the company expressed heartfelt condolences to the management, staff, and bereaved family, as well as to the nation for the loss.

Mr. A. C. Ohene, representing the management, pledged the company’s support throughout the funeral rites.

The visiting team was led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Multimedia Group, Kwasi Twum.

Others included General Manager of the Akan Brands of the Multimedia Group, Abdulai Awudu, Adom FM Programmes Manager, Joshua Tigo, Head of News and Current Affairs A. C. Ohene and Adom TV News Editor, Martha Crentsil-Acquah.

Other members of the delegation were senior presenters such as Kweku Adu Kumi, Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, Maame Akua Austin, Abena Opokua Ahwenee, Kwamena Idan, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Omanhene Kwabena Asante.

A. C. Ohene also signed a book of condolence opened in honor of the late broadcaster on behalf of Multimedia.

Meanwhile, the family has scheduled March 9, 2024, for his one-week celebration. Kencity is the venue for the ceremony.

Wofa KK, affectionately known in the media fraternity, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after reportedly collapsing.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Until his demise, he served as the Director of Radio at Oman FM and was the host of ‘Boiling Point,’ a popular political talk show on the station.

See photos below:

ALSO READ:

Blow-by-blow account of popular broadcaster’s death