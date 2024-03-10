Renowned Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie, has said men who resort to violence against women are a disgrace to manhood.

Celebrating his 77th birthday which coincided with International Women’s Day, Edochie highlighted the significance of women in society, asserting that a house truly becomes a home only when a woman is present.

Edochie admonished men, stating that a woman’s strength lies not in physical power but in her words.

He remarked that, resorting to violence against a woman due to provocation strips a man of his claim to true manhood.

The veteran actor further iterated that, a man capable of harmonious relations with a woman possess the qualities of leadership and can govern not only local communities but also entire nations.

Pete Edochie’s wise words serve as a timely reminder of the importance of respecting and cherishing women.