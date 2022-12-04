Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has finally broken silence over his son, Yul’s decision to marry a second wife.

The legend disclosed he did not feel good about his son putting morality to the side to marry a second wife.

Mr Edochie, who is a staunch Christian, added that there isn’t much to say on his son’s decision, likening Yul to the biblical Solomon.

“I didn’t feel good, but like I said I’m a Christian and I read the Bible. Solomon with 700 wives and 300 concubines, was branded a man of wisdom,” he said.

However, Mr Edochie believes it is his son’s choice and for whatever reason he decided to take a second wife, he wishes him well.

Yul made an announcement of tying the knot with his colleague in April 2022, months after the couple had welcomed a baby boy.

His first wife, May, has since expressed her displeasure at his decision, remarking that her 17 years of toil with Yul has gone down the drain.

She added that she will not be cajoled to accept what does not align with her faith.