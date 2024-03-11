The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has once again submitted a petition to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) concerning the new Bank of Ghana (BoG) Complex.

In his previous petition, Ayariga alleged corruption involving the Bank’s Governor, Deputy Governors, the Board of Directors, and the project contractor, Goldkey Properties Ltd.

He also expressed concerns about the substantial increase in the project cost from USD 121,807,517.94 to USD 222,799,760.55, despite minimal changes in the scope of work.

Ayariga stressed the OSP’s authority to investigate suspected corruption cases and urged transparency in the utilization of public funds in his October petition.

In a follow-up letter to the OSP on Monday, March 11, Ayariga requested an update on the status of the investigation.

“This is to follow up on your investigation of the complaint of suspected procurement breaches relating ot the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana at Ridge, Accra.”

“You will recall that in October 2023, made a formal complaint to your office and requested you to investigate what I believed to be a case of corruption in the procurement of the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana at Ridge in Accra. The suspects, in this case, included the governor and the deputy governors of the Bank of Ghana, namely; (1) Dr Ernest Kwamina Addison (Governor), (2) Maxwell Opoku-Afari (First Deputy Governor), and (3) Elsie Ado Awadzi (Second Deputy Governor),” an excerpt of the statement said.