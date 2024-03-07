The Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has joined scores of Ghanaians in mourning late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah.

In a Facebook, Dr Armah said he received the news of Dr Kumah’s death with sadness.

According to him, his friendship with the late Ejius MP spans over two decades.

The Deputy Works and Housing Minister designate eulogised Johnny as he affectionately called him was not just a fellow Patriot and colleague MP, but a bosom friend and a brother with whom he shared many fond memories.

Expressing pain over his death, Dr Armah stated he was proud of his late friend’s immense contribution to the NPP and the selfless service to constituents.

“I can only find consolation that he is resting in the bosom of our Lord following his brief but truly fulfilling life here on earth. I express my most heartfelt condolences to the family of my late friend.

“I pray the GOOD LORD grants you divine strength and comfort to endure this truly sorrowful period. May we all remember Dr. John Kumah for his generosity, selflessness, hard work and commitment to excellence. He shall forever remain in our hearts – as a bright flame that burnt out too soon. May he rest in peace forever,” he mourned.

The late Ejisu MP had been unwell for some time.

At the age of 45, he passed away on Thursday afternoon after a brief illness, leaving behind his wife and six children.

