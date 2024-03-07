The New Patriotic Party(NPP) has reacted to the tragic death of its Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), Dr John Ampontuah Kumah.

Dr. Kumah, who was also a Deputy Minister of Finance died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after a brief illness.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, the NPP said it was saddened by the unfortunate incident.

The NPP also extended heartfelt condolences to his family, particularly his wife and children, as well as the people of Ejisu.

In honour of his memory, all party flags have been directed to fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, some key figures including the President and the vice President, the Majority leader have all paid their tribute to the late MP.

Scores of political figures and constituents have also trooped to his residence to commiserate with his family.

