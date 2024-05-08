Citi FM/Citi TV’s Northern Regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, has disclosed that, his management has not received any apology letter from the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

He made this revelation after the NPP MP issued an apology for the attack on him during the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s parliamentary primary.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, May 7, Aliu Mahama expressed his regret over the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

The MP, who also chairs Parliament’s Government Assurances Committee, assured that such an incident would not happen again.

But reacting to the development in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mohammed Alabira said no one contacted them prior to the apology from the MP.

“We didn’t even know until we saw the letter making rounds on social media. It was my management who called to say that the man had apologized and had no idea how it even ended in the media without our knowledge. I was not consulted” he said.

He said the matter is currently referred to the IGP office and management will decide the next action.

But Mr. Aliu Mahama on the same show said he dispatched the apology letter to management of Citi on Tuesday at 5: pm.

He said he had a meeting with the Information Minister, GJA and MFWA at the Press Center and they urged him to render an apology.

Listen to Mr. Aliu Mahama in the attached audio

ALSO READ: