The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency in the Northern region, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, has vowed to sue Citi TV/FM correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira.

This comes after reporter accused the legislator of assault while covering the NPP parliamentary primaries on Saturday January 27, 2024.

Mr. Alabira alleged that, the MP slapped him and his supporters also attacked him, seizing his phone in the process.

He lodged a complaint at the Yendi Divisional Police Command after the alleged assault.

But Farouk Mahama on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, denied the allegations claiming that, the journalist just wants to tarnished his reputation.

He has therefore resolved to sue the journalist for defamation of character.

”I leave you to God, but I will sue you. I never touched Mohammed. There were so many media men around, why would I slap him and why would he be the only person claiming that. I have instructed my lawyer to take legal action against Mohammed Aminu for defamation of character and they are currently working on it” he stated.

Mr. Mahama indicated that, when the supposed attack happened, he was not even present at the scene.

The MP said he has a good relationship with journalists and even provided refreshments for those who were his house after the elections.

He vowed to protect his image hence will not allow baseless allegations to tarnish his reputation.

Farouk Aliu Mahama called on the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to investigate the matter.

