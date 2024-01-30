The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency in the Northern region, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, has claimed victory in the just-ended parliamentary primaries in his constituency.

His comments come after the election was marred by violence on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Both candidates – Farouk Mahama and his contender, Abibata Shani have declared themselves winners.

The Electoral Commission has therefore settled the matter noting that, no candidate won the Yendi primaries.

However, Farouk, on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday refuted Abibata’s claims of victory, accusing her of spreading lies.

“I have been declared as the winner of the primaries. Abibata should cease spreading lies about her purported victory. I had 495 votes which means I won but my contender’s votes were not counted because it was not close to my votes” he said.

Mr. Mahama claimed NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong instructed he be declared the winner after the ballot was counted.

He also called for the arrest of Abibata’s brother, whom he accused of disrupting the elections.

The Yendi MP claimed the disruption was a planned attempt to sabotage the election because his opponents foresaw his victory.

