Northern regional correspondent of Citi FM, Mohammed Aminu Alabira who was allegedly attacked by the Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama said he is ready to face the MP in court.

This comes after the MP on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said that he would take the journalist to court for defamation.

Mohammed Aminu also speaking on Dwaso Nsem on January 30, narrated how Mr. Aliu Mahama and his team attacked him while he was covering the chaos that disrupted the parliamentary primaries in the Yendi constituency.

“I saw MP Farouk Aliu Mahama complaining about someone who came to disrupt the voting process, I was close to him to ask a few questions then he slapped and kicked me with the leg. His local bodyguards grabbed me by the neck, assaulted and took my phone away. The police late came to rescue me.

I will be most welcomed if he sues me. Currently, I am on my way to the regional command because they have called me. Everyone there including my colleagues witnessed what he did to me. If he thinks he is a man. He should try to sue me,” he said.

“I feel pains in my neck, and chest and some headaches since the incident,” Mr. Alabira bemoaned.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police Command is investigating the matter.

