The Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Omane Boamah says the Electoral Commission (EC) cannot hold this year’s election in November because it delayed with the proposal.

“You don’t wait for an election year to introduce major Electoral Reforms: a year in which the EC has so much to do after an abysmal District Level (Assembly) Elections characterised by postponements after postponements, shortage of ballot papers, some Election officers complicity among others” he said.

The NDC on Monday, January 29, supported the change in the day for national elections but wanted the reform to begin in 2028.

This follows an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with political parties on the EC’s proposal to change the date for the election.

In a Facebook post on why the EC could not hold elections in November, Dr Boamah noted that “the EC waited for seven years to pass after 2016 without revisiting this issue only to resurrect the subject of voting in November, when Ghana has just ten (10) clear months to the December 07 presidential and parliamentary elections.”

The NDC Director of Elections said if the political parties had accepted the EC’s November proposal at Monday’s IPAC meeting, that would have meant Ghana had eight months to prepare for the elections.

