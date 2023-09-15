The Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah is teasing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to collate results of the Assin North by-election.

In his view, the NPP’s reluctance to release the results is because they are embarrassed about the number of votes they polled in the election.

“They are just afraid and scared about the outcome and so we are still waiting for the results from the NPP” Dr. Omane Boamah said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday

He bragged about how the NPP could not compete with the NDC in the by-election in spite of its resources and power.

The Director of Elections said what happened in Assin North is a dress rehearsal of NDC’s preparedness for victory in the 2024 election.

In the June by-election, James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC emerged as the winner. He secured 17,245 votes, representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast, defeating Charles Opoku of the NPP, who garnered 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent, and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), polled 87 votes.

