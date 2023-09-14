The Director of Elections and IT of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has expressed confidence in the party’s preparedness for the 2024 elections.

According to him, they have a formidable team committed to winning the 2024 election through collective efforts.

“We have a robust team in place to deliver victory in the 2024 elections. We will work cohesively as a team to secure success” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

He emphasized the party’s faith in its members, adding that, the people are capable of doing a great job for the NDC.

Dr. Omane Boamah also acknowledged the challenges posed by the limited voter registration, suggesting that, it might be part of the Electoral Commission’s strategy to thwart NDC’s victory.

This notwithstanding, he said he is working with renewed energy and a solid team to ensure victory in 2024 becomes a reality.

On the issue of resources, Dr Boamah said his team has the necessary resources at their disposal to ensure victory in the 2024 elections.

“Our internal polls indicate that the NDC is poised to win the 2024 elections. Our IT system surpasses all others, and we are well-informed about everything happening with the limited voter registration” he added.