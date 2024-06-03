The National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Director of Elections and IT, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has criticized the Electoral Commission’s decision to exclude political party agents from the ongoing vote transfer exercise.

He argued that, the decision should have been made in consultation with political parties.

“There is an IPAC meeting today this morning and what was the brain wave that made the EC issue that statement without coming back to IPAC for us to discuss that we need to modify it and we either agree or disagree or have a middle ground and modify but you take a unilateral decision to go ahead and announce that political parties cannot have agents to monitor the transfer of vote?,” he questioned.

“They should quote the law that supports that,” he added in an interview on Citi FM.

Dr Boamah also urged that, the authorities to implement security measures to prevent violence in future electoral processes, referencing a recent incident in Kasoa that resulted in four injuries.

He highlighted the fatalities during the 2020 presidential election, emphasizing the need for better security.

“The year 2020 presidential election, eight people were killed. One was killed, but nothing happened. Two were killed, but nothing happened. Three killed, but nothing happened, Four killed, nothing happened, Five killed, nothing happened, Six killed, nothing happened, seven killed, nothing happened. Eight killed. We are here in 2024 and these avoidable occurrences are still being recorded. We must do better and we can do better” Dr. Omane Boamah stated.

READ ALSO: