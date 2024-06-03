The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged its agents to disregard the Electoral Commission’s (EC) directive not to allow monitoring of the voter transfer exercise.

In a statement, the NDC said the directive was outrageous and “clearly calculated to aid gerrymandering through illegal voter transfers.

The EC in a memo to its district officers, on Sunday, June 2, directed that party agents must not be allowed access due to violent clashes at some of the transfer centres.

Despite the EC’s assurance to ensure a transparent process, the statement signed by the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey accused the EC of colluding with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to tint the process.

The party has therefore instructed the deployment of agents to all district offices of the EC to closely monitor the voter transfer exercise.

“Political party agents play an important role in promoting transparency, and deepening confidence in our electoral system, so the actions of the EC must enhance the important role of political party agents, and not seek to diminish it.

“In our view, an insistence on this directive by the Electoral Commission can only be in furtherance of the suspected devious and sinister agenda of the Commission to manipulate the processes leading to the 2024 elections,” the statement added.

