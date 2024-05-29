The Effutu branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the transfer of the Effutu Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, Madam Emelia Ama Akotia, by Chairperson Jean Mensah.

This transfer comes amid the ongoing limited voter registration and transfer exercises.

The Effutu NDC expressed their dissatisfaction with the timing and rationale behind the transfer, highlighting concerns about the disruption of the ongoing voter registration and transfer processes.

They questioned the urgency of transferring Madam Akotia at such a critical time and demanded clarity on whether she had committed any offense warranting immediate transfer.

If it was a routine administrative transfer, the NDC argued that it should have been done either before or after the current exercises to avoid disruptions.

The party also raised concerns about possible political interference, noting that the transfer came shortly after Madam Akotia reportedly had conflicts with elements within the Effutu New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership.

The NDC speculated that the transfer might be related to her resistance to alleged attempts by the NPP to manipulate the voter registration process.

Additionally, the Effutu NDC expressed alarm over reports of NPP elements allegedly encouraging individuals from various constituencies to transfer their votes to Effutu in exchange for money.

The party suggested that the new appointment in Effutu might be a political maneuver to benefit the NPP in the upcoming elections.

The Effutu NDC called on the public to refrain from illegal vote transfers to the Effutu constituency, emphasizing that only students in educational institutions in Effutu and individuals who have lived in the constituency for over 12 months are eligible to transfer their votes legally.

The party urged Madam Jean Mensah and the Electoral Commission to reverse the decision and allow Madam Akotia to continue her duties until the end of the ongoing exercises to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.