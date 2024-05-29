Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has joined calls for the resignation of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice (A-G), Godfred Yeboah Dame.

He expressed discontent with Deputy Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah for defending his boss’s decision to remain in office despite mounting calls for his resignation.

On Tuesday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) released what it claims to be an audio recording of a conversation between Attorney-General Mr Dame and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the controversial ambulance purchase trial.

Mr Jakpa has alleged that the Attorney-General previously asked him to testify falsely against the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to secure a conviction.

In response to the NDC’s call for Mr Dame’s resignation, Mr Tuah-Yeboah stated that the NDC has no basis for such demands, insisting that the Attorney-General remains resolute and committed to his role.

On the back of this, Mr Kpebu criticised this stance, noting that the audio recording was clear evidence of wrongdoing.

He argued that the Attorney-General’s office appeared to be in trouble when they started making stories even before the NDC released the tape.

“So the charges have not yet been laid against you and yet you are running ahead and giving explanations. Look, Tuah Yeboah – what he said is so farcical, they should stop.

“This tape is so bad, Dame should just tender his resignation and go because the more he stays in the office, the more these arguments and debates will go on and the more he is dragging the name of the office of the Attorney-General into the mud.”

He further suggested that it would be prudent for the Deputy Attorney-General and the Attorney-General to resign to cleanse the system.

“The more they stay, the more it drags the judiciary, the office of the Attorney-General, and the government—and by extension, the whole of Ghana—into disrepute. If they quickly resign, it will indicate to the world that steps are being taken to restore confidence,” Mr Kpebu added.