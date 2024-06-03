The Electoral Commission (EC) has asked its directors not to allow political party agents to monitor the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

In a statement, the EC explained the decision was in response to several clashes recorded at its district offices.

The move is therefore to prevent further disturbances and ensure a smooth process.

Pledging transparency, the EC said it will provide copies of the transferred vote list to political parties and candidates upon request.

“The move is intended to balance the need for order and security at district offices with the requirement to keep political parties informed about the transfer of votes, thus maintaining the integrity of the electoral process,” the statement added.

