One person has been reported dead after a fishing boat capsized near Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region.

Accra-based Citi News reported that, the boat was carrying 10 people when the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 29. 2024.

The Ada West National Disaster Management Organization(NaDMO) explained that, the boat sank after experiencing a leakage.

Four persons, including two Ghanaians, went missing after the boat sank but three were rescued.

The fourth person was later found dead and the body has been deposited at the mortuary.

