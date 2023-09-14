Fisherfolks in Ada in the Ada East District in the Greater Accra region are living in fear after two fishing canoes and some crew members went missing after a fishing expedition.

The crew members, according to reports set sail on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. While returning from their expedition on Thursday dawn, their canoes capsized near the estuary whilst trying to enter the Volta River.

Seven fishermen out of the 19 fishermen involved in the accident were still missing as of 6:30pm on Thursday.

The Ada East District NADMO Coordinator, Ebenezer Teye Kisseh Nartey who confirmed the incident said they received a distress call around 7:am on Thursday about an accident involving two canoes.

Mr Nartey revealed that, 10 out of the 11 fishermen onboard one of the canoes named “Shalom” were rescued while two others out of a crew of eight onboard another canoe named “Barcelona” were found in a community in the Volta region.

He said six other fishermen on the second canoe are still missing.

The NADMO Coordinator said the first canoe had been retrieved but badly damaged while the second boat, together with its fishing gears, have not been found.

Mr Nartey said NADMO is collaborating with the Ghana Navy in a search and rescue mission for the missing fishermen.