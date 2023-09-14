Ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper, William Essu has received support from the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

This development comes in the wake of the unfortunate passing of his teammate, Sylvester Sackey, who struggled to recover from a similar illness.

Essu’s health situation is now a pressing concern due to a lack of financial support.

In a concerted effort to prioritise the well-being of players in Ghana, the PFAG has extended their support to him.

In an official statement by PFAG on Thursday, executive members reached out to the goalkeeper and assured him of their support during this challenging time.

“In a heartwarming display of solidarity and camaraderie within Ghana football, our Vice President, Tetteh Zutah, and General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe, paid a visit to the ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper, William Essu.

“The visit was a testament to the PFAG’s commitment to looking after its own, especially when a fellow footballer is going through a challenging period of illness.

“Tetteh Zutah and Anthony Baffoe arrived at William Essu’s residence with smiles and words of encouragement, aiming to lift the spirits of the talented shot-stopper who has been facing health issues recently.”

Essu, known for his remarkable skills between the posts, was deeply touched by the visit and the concern shown by these footballing figures.