Two out of the seven fishermen who were declared missing after a boat disaster at Ada have been rescued alive, while one person has been confirmed dead.

Four others still remain unaccounted for.

The incident occurred Thursday morning when two separate boats, Shalon and Barcelona, carrying a total of 19 fishermen capsized after they were hit by a strong tidal wave.

A search party is at the scene to find the remaining four missing individuals. The unfortunate event has left the Ada community in shock and mourning.