Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has criticised former President John Mahama over his assertion that, courts are being packed with New Patriotic Party (NPP)-inclined judges.

Madam Akuffo said the comment is unnecessary and has an implication for the integrity of the judiciary.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio, she cautioned that such political labels can put unwarranted pressure on the judiciary.

Madam Akuffo further questioned if the judicial appointments made by Mr Mahama while in office were politically motivated.

“He has been through the process of appointing other people before, so was it because they were NDC? It always upsets me when you get comments like, Oh, this one is an NPP judge, oh, this one is an NDC judge, and yet you have never seen the person on any party’s rally or platforms.

“These are some of the unnecessary pressures that are put on the judiciary. What difference will that tag make to me, my career, and my work? Sometimes it gets to you,” she said.

Speaking at the NDC Lawyers Conference in Akosombo on Saturday, September 2, the 2024 NDC presidential candidate accused President Akufo-Addo of appointing members of his party to the bench to influence decisions in their favour.

He thus charged NDC lawyers to prepare themselves to take up positions on the bench to balance out its composition.

Mr. Mahama’s comment has been widely condemned by a section of Ghanaians as well as the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the Ghana Bar Conference at the University of Cape Coast on Monday, September 12, President Akufo-Addo said this is the most blazing attack the Judiciary has faced in Ghana’s history.

Akufo-Addo stressed that the comment by Mr Mahama is very dangerous to the progress of the country.

