Dr George Agyekum Donkor, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), has once again been recognized on the international stage.

He receives a prestigious nomination for the Development Champion Award by the Rebranding Africa Forum.

This honour acknowledges his outstanding contributions to fast-tracking development in the ECOWAS sub-region through his dedication to promoting private-sector expansion and public-sector enhancement while addressing critical infrastructural challenges.

The Rebranding Africa Forum, renowned for its role in bringing together political leaders, business icons, and emerging young changemakers, will present the Development Champion Award during a special ceremony scheduled to take place in Brussels, Belgium, as part of the 9th Edition of the forum in October 2023.

Dr Agyekum Donkor’s exceptional dedication and leadership in fostering development have already been acknowledged in the international arena.

In 2022, he received the prestigious Crans Montana Forum Prix de la Fondation award in Geneva, Switzerland, and was also honored by Financial Afrik Magazine as one of the Top 100 Personalities Transforming Africa.

A lawyer by profession and a seasoned development banker with nearly three decades of experience, Dr Donkor has devoted his career to strategic governance and continuous improvement, resulting in tangible achievements under his leadership at EBID.

Since 2020, the bank has achieved numerous milestones, notably in governance, resource mobilization, financial and operational performance, among others.

In 2022, prominent international rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody’s, recognizing EBID’s advancements, upgraded its rating to B with Stable Outlook and B2 with Stable Outlook, respectively, marking a historic achievement for the institution.

Furthermore, in 2023, the Bank received an A+ rating in the 12th Peer Review of African Development Finance Institutions (AADFI) for its commitment to excellence and the promotion of sustainable development.

As part of the 2023 Rebranding Africa Forum, Dr Donkor will also serve as a keynote speaker, addressing the theme: “Evolving African Financial Systems – Reconciling Authenticity and Modernity: Pathways towards Financial Inclusion.” This prestigious event has previously featured renowned speakers such as Tony Blair, Former UK Prime Minister, and Hadja Lahbib, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium.

