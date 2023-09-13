In a significant move to restore the pre-COVID-19 academic calendar and bring stability to the education system, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has scheduled the reopening of public basic schools for the 2023/2024 academic year to October 3rd, 2023.

The disruption caused by the global pandemic necessitated adjustments to the academic calendar.

But now, as the situation gradually stabilizes, Ghana is taking a crucial step towards normalising its educational calendar.

Public basic schools are currently ending their vacation period, with anticipation building among students, parents, and teachers for the commencement of the new academic year.

The Public Relations Officer of GES, Cassandra Twum-Ampofo, shed light on the decision in an interview with Adom News.

“We recognize the importance of re-establishing a familiar academic rhythm for our students and ensuring that they have the opportunity to continue their educational journey with minimal interruptions,” she said.

Stakeholders in the education sector are optimistic the development will ensure a stable learning environment which will allow students to focus on their studies and for teachers to provide quality education.

As the nation prepares to usher in the 2023/2024 academic year, there is a sense of renewed hope and determination to overcome past challenges and provide Ghana’s youth with the education they deserve.

ALSO READ: