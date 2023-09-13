Private legal practitioner, Kwaku Paintsil has lauded the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare’s friendly interaction with police officers involved in a plot to remove him from office.

He said the IGP’s conduct in spite of vitriolic attacks his accusers launched against him deserves commendation.

Mr. Paintsil on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday said having a dispute with someone should not automatically make you enemies.

Thus, he is convinced Dr. Dampare’s decision to engage with the officers involved in the case is a demonstration of reconciliation.

The IGP extended an olive branch to his accusers during a recess of the committee sitting. His conduct has since been commended by many who are seeking peace.

