Traders at Kantamanto in Accra have commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare for measures put in place to enhance security.

The leadership of the Second Hand Clothing Association says theft and other related crimes have reduced drastically due to the IGP’s new security arrangement.

They made these remarks when Dr Dampare engaged them ahead of the Yuletide.

“You’re indeed a man of your words. When we visited you at the headquarters and discussed our concerns regarding security you gave us your word that you were going to act on and true to your words you have done so. Since then, we have felt the difference in the security situation.

“Even though as humans we want more to be done , we can confidently say that you have resolved the challenge that brought us to you and we are grateful,” Chairman of the Kantamanto used cloth sellers association Michael Oppong lauded.

The IGP who was accompanied by some Members of the Police Management Board(POMAB) expressed excitement at the feedback from the traders.

“I came for your feedback on what we are doing right and what you want us to change because we are your servants and we must ensure that you feel safe. So far we have met a lot of groups on their security concerns and most of them, as you have testified, have been addressed.

“Today we are here as your servants and we want to visit you and commend you first on the hard work you’re doing for this country, again we want to wish you Merry Christmas and finally we want to listen to you on all your security concerns,” the IGP said.

