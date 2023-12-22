IGP engages Kantamanto traders ahead of Yuletide

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare met with traders at Kantamanto in Accra for their feedback on the security arrangements put in place for the Christmas festivities.

This follows an earlier meeting with them at the Police headquarters.

The IGP who was accompanied by some members of the Police Management Board said he was pleased the measures put in place to ensure security at Kantamanto are yielding results.

“I came for your feedback on what we are doing right and what you want us to change because we are your servants and we must ensure that you feel safe. So far we have met a lot of groups on their security concerns and most of them, as you have testified, have been addressed” he said.

He warned thieves, pickpockets and people who have set out to cause trouble to advise themselves because the police will come after them.

“Today we are here as your servants and we want to visit you and commend you first on the hard work you’re doing for this country, we want to wish you Merry Christmas and finally we want to listen to you on all your security concerns,” the IGP said.

He further encouraged the traders, not to keep huge amounts of monies on them so that, they don’t entice criminals.

On their part, the Chairman of the Kantamanto Used Clothing Sellers Association, Michael Oppong said they are satisfied with the security arrangements put in place in the market so far.