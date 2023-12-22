The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is hosting a non-denominational Thanksgiving Service as part of activities to end the year at its headquarters in Accra.

The party believes its resilience in overcoming challenges experienced both internally and in governance throughout the year underscores the significance in expressing gratitude to God.

Flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, General Secretary, Justin Kodua other bigwigs and supporters of the party graced the occasion.

Check out some photos below:

