Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has expressed distress about her health as she prepares for upcoming shows.

In a heartfelt statement, Tiwa Savage conveyed her concerns and appealed for divine intervention.

“God help me, have two shows today and I feel so sick,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

“Who loves me enough to send me cheesecake ice cream? I need some tender loving care” she added in another post.

In October, Tiwa postponed all her shows, saying she had been “instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.”