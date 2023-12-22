General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has expressed his revulsion at the performance of some government appointees.

According to him, the actions of non-performing officials are capable of sabotaging the electoral gains of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Koduah is, therefore, demanding their resignation and impressing upon the President to reshuffle the government.

He made these comments at the party’s Thanksgiving Service at its headquarters in Accra.

