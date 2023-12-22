The Tema branch of the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority has brought joy to the residents of the North Tongu District in the Volta Region, who have endured the devastating effects of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The branch generously donated food items worth GH¢300,000 to the Agbetikpo Camp, the second-largest camp housing approximately 1,200 displaced persons, and contributed to the construction of shelters in Bator Aveyime.

The Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Tema Ports, Abena Serwah Opoku Fosu, expressed empathy for people in communities around the dam, acknowledging the severe impact the spillage has had their lives and livelihoods.

Recognizing the necessity of offering assistance, she conveyed the company’s support ahead this Christmas season.

The donated items, including bags of rice, boxes of oil, cartons of sardines, bathing and washing soaps, a truck loaded with sachet water, and bags of sugar, were intended to help the affected victims celebrate Christmas.

In an interview with Adom News, Mrs. Opoku Fosu, stressed the importance of providing support to enhance their livelihoods, especially during the Christmas festivities.

The items were handed over to the affected persons in the presence of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as well as the chiefs and queens of the Battor Traditional Area.

