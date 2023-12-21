President Akufo-Addo has appointed Safia Mohammed, the former Deputy National Women’s organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the new National Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

The appointment, effective immediately, was announced in a statement signed by Executive Secretary Nana Bediatuo.

She is urged to carry out her duties with utmost professionalism and ensure the success of the programme.

The Ghana School Feeding Programme was initiated by the Government of Ghana in 2005 to provide food to children in public basic schools from kindergarten to primary six.

Its primary objectives are to increase school enrollment, attendance, and retention, reduce short-term hunger and malnutrition, and promote domestic food production.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the implementation and quality of the programme.

