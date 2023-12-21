Artiste manager and musician, Emmanuel Barnes, widely known as Mr. Logic, has become the latest celebrity to claim that Sarkodie has failed to provide a verse for a collaboration.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mr Logic said he was shocked that Sarkodie failed to respond to him even after he scheduled a meeting with him at a popular hotel in Ghana.

“Sark does these things to some of the people. It shouldn’t always be based on relationships. Once the person is an industry person when they reach out, give them the verse. I spoke with DJ Mensah, Angel and met Sark at Villagio. I sent about 4 songs and the verse never came,” Mr Logic narrated.

“First I approached on a friendly level and I asked him to cut away the relationships, I am ready to go the business way, and I was ready to make an offer. I was ready to pay $10,000 and DJ Mensah said Sarkodie won’t take. I was shocked. If he doesn’t like the songs, he should have reached out to me,” Mr Logic said.

This isn’t the first time an artiste has complained about Sarkodie ghosting them for a feature.

Freddie Meiway, Kwaw Kese, Edem, Samini, Yemi Alade, Dee Money, E.L and Sherifa Gunu have all complained about Sarkodie’s behaviour.

